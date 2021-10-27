Contrasting Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) & Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Autodesk and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $3.79 billion 18.14 $1.21 billion $2.63 118.94 Bottomline Technologies (de) $471.40 million 4.59 -$16.29 million $0.20 237.50

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Bottomline Technologies (de). Autodesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bottomline Technologies (de), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Autodesk has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Autodesk and Bottomline Technologies (de), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 1 4 12 0 2.65 Bottomline Technologies (de) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Autodesk presently has a consensus target price of $333.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.64%. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus target price of $47.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.53%. Given Autodesk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Bottomline Technologies (de).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 32.54% 69.10% 8.63% Bottomline Technologies (de) -3.46% 2.27% 1.23%

Summary

Autodesk beats Bottomline Technologies (de) on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production. The company was founded by John Walker in April 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management. The Banking Solutions segment offers solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers. The Payments and Transactional Documents segment supplies software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions including making and collecting payments, sending and receiving invoices, and generating and storing business documents. The Other segment consists healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management solutions. The company was founded by Daniel M. McGurl and James L. Loomis in May 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.

