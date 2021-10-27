Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 26.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $153.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.36. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $154.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.