CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $154.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.00.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $146.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.57. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $155.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,812 shares of company stock worth $1,502,477. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

