Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 102 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

ADP traded up $5.56 on Wednesday, reaching $224.36. The stock had a trading volume of 64,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,824. The company has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.57 and a 12-month high of $220.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

