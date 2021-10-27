Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 5,325 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,501,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

