Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,129.77.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $142.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,935.74. 97,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,812.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2,593.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,514.62 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.78, for a total value of $37,966,736.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,966,736.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 546,339 shares of company stock worth $566,333,381. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

