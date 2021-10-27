Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $12,103,509. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.56.

NYSE:V traded down $12.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.42. The company had a trading volume of 564,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,069. The company has a market capitalization of $427.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.27. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

