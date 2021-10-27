Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,866 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 93,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,389 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $635,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 2,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock valued at $25,846,592. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

