Corient Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $457.77. 161,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $323.72 and a 52-week high of $460.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

