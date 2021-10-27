Corning (NYSE:GLW) Shares Down 5.4% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $36.05 and last traded at $36.53. 100,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,423,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

