Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,353,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,639 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Corteva worth $148,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Corteva by 18.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

