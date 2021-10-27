CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSGP traded down $9.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,639,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,170. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $101.05.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

