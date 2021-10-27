Costco Wholesale Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the retailer on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend by 41.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Costco Wholesale has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $11.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of COST stock opened at $485.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $492.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Costco Wholesale stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.40% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,447,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

