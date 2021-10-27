Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives €68.46 Average PT from Analysts

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €68.85 ($81.00).

1COV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Covestro stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading on Friday, reaching €56.34 ($66.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. Covestro has a 12-month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.12.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

