Crane Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:CR)

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Crane has raised its dividend payment by 30.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Crane has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crane to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89. Crane has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $106.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

