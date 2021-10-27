Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Crane’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Crane stock traded up $8.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.50. 719,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average is $94.89. Crane has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $106.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

