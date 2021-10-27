Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.350-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.Crane also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.35-6.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,139. Crane has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.89.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crane will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

