Craneware (LON:CRW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,373.23

Shares of Craneware plc (LON:CRW) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,373.23 ($31.01) and traded as low as GBX 2,275 ($29.72). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,300 ($30.05), with a volume of 17,095 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £817.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,383.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,373.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Craneware’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

In other news, insider Keith Neilson acquired 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.70) per share, for a total transaction of £50,008 ($65,335.77).

Craneware Company Profile (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

