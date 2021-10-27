Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on BAP. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
BAP traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,280. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average of $120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $169.50.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.80%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after buying an additional 1,399,973 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Credicorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,292,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Credicorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,299,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Credicorp by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,029,000 after buying an additional 975,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Credicorp by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,167,000 after buying an additional 286,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.
About Credicorp
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
