Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAP. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

BAP traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,280. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.21 and a 200-day moving average of $120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $88.67 and a 1-year high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,900,000 after buying an additional 1,399,973 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Credicorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,292,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Credicorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,299,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Credicorp by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,551,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,029,000 after buying an additional 975,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Credicorp by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,167,000 after buying an additional 286,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

