Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Chubb worth $122,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $187.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.39. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $123.31 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

