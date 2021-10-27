Credit Suisse AG Purchases 103,584 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 791,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,584 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $154,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $264.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $269.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.97 and its 200-day moving average is $206.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

