Credit Suisse Group Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $155.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.65.

NYSE:AXP opened at $180.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after buying an additional 938,790 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

