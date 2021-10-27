Credit Suisse Group Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $155.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.65.
NYSE:AXP opened at $180.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $189.03.
In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after buying an additional 938,790 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
Further Reading: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.