Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One (TSE:H)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on H. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.23.

Shares of H stock traded down C$0.56 on Wednesday, reaching C$29.25. The company had a trading volume of 678,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,531. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.50 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.38 and a one year high of C$32.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.57.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

