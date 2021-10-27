Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One (TSE:H)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on H. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.23.
Shares of H stock traded down C$0.56 on Wednesday, reaching C$29.25. The company had a trading volume of 678,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,531. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.50 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75. Hydro One has a one year low of C$26.38 and a one year high of C$32.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.57.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
