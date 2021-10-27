Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and $4.15 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.67 or 0.00004516 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,123.19 or 1.00048272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00064597 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00045308 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.35 or 0.00603018 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

