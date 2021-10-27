Creso Pharma Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 29th (OTCMKTS:COPHF)

Creso Pharma Limited (OTCMKTS:COPHF)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, October 29th. The 4-3 split was announced on Friday, October 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS COPHF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 20,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12. Creso Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

About Creso Pharma

Creso Pharma Limited develops, registers, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabis, and hemp-based nutraceutical products and treatments for human and animal health in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and commercializes therapeutic products; and cultivates and harvests cannabis plants, as well as supplies dried cannabis plant retail products.

