Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) PT Raised to $34.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 3.57. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $33.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

