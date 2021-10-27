Critical Analysis: REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) versus Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for REGENXBIO and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO 0 2 5 1 2.88 Dyadic International 0 0 0 0 N/A

REGENXBIO currently has a consensus target price of $58.75, indicating a potential upside of 63.29%. Given REGENXBIO’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe REGENXBIO is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REGENXBIO and Dyadic International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO $154.57 million 9.92 -$111.25 million ($2.98) -12.07 Dyadic International $1.60 million 75.99 -$9.32 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REGENXBIO.

Profitability

This table compares REGENXBIO and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO -90.05% -31.31% -19.59% Dyadic International -536.88% -43.25% -39.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of REGENXBIO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Dyadic International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

REGENXBIO beats Dyadic International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc. engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines. The company was founded by Mark A. Emalfarb in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.

