Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.78

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.78 and last traded at C$18.74, with a volume of 10020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRR.UN shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.78.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 163.01%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

