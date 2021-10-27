Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Given New $95.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CYRX. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.38.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $349,403.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

