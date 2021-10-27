CSM Advisors LLC Has $8.40 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $157.49. 35,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.18 and its 200-day moving average is $143.03. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 147.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

