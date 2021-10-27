CSM Advisors LLC Invests $80.85 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 281,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,848,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.3% of CSM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CSM Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $309.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,916. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.28 and a 52 week high of $312.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

