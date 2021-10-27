CSM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CSM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,900,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 364,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW stock traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, reaching $206.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,101. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.84. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.94 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

