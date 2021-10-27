CSM Advisors LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

CSM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 23.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,825,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,008,000 after purchasing an additional 348,222 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 170.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,537,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 239,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,429,000 after acquiring an additional 114,901 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNA. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.23.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,251. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.10. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $74.47 and a one year high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

