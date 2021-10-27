CSM Advisors LLC Trims Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

CSM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $64.46. 18,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,246. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

