CTS (NYSE:CTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. CTS updated its FY21 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.850-$1.950 EPS.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 236,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,649. CTS has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CTS’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTS. Cowen lowered CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

