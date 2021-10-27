CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) versus Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Head-To-Head Review

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

95.8% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CubeSmart and Brandywine Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 1 6 2 0 2.11 Brandywine Realty Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

CubeSmart currently has a consensus price target of $47.38, indicating a potential downside of 11.48%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $12.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.15%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CubeSmart and Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $679.18 million 15.90 $165.62 million $1.72 31.12 Brandywine Realty Trust $534.85 million 4.32 $305.53 million $1.39 9.73

Brandywine Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CubeSmart. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. CubeSmart pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Brandywine Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 24.30% 9.83% 3.93% Brandywine Realty Trust 60.77% 16.78% 7.66%

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats CubeSmart on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other. The Philadelphia Central Business District segment includes properties located in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs. The Metropolitan Washington D.C Segment includes properties in the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia and southern Maryland. The Austin, Texas segment includes properties in the City of Austin, Texas. The Other segment includes properties located in Camden County in New Jersey and properties in New Castle County in Delaware. The company was founded by Gerard H. Sweeney in 1986 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

