Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. On average, analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CFR opened at $130.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

