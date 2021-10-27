CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CURO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.120 EPS.
Shares of CURO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. 2,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CURO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.
In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 25,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $465,708.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,085. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.
CURO Group Company Profile
CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.
