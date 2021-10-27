CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CURO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of CURO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. 2,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

CURO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 25,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $465,708.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,085. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.