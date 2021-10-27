DA Davidson Comments on Graco Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.50. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Graco stock opened at $75.49 on Monday. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Graco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Graco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Graco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

