DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for WSFS Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.40. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 80.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 61.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 98,018 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.