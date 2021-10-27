DA Davidson Weighs in on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.12. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPAR. Citigroup upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.88.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,785,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $7,417,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,038,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth $4,588,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

