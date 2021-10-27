Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $1.31 Million in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. Under Armour accounts for 0.6% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. 143,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,017. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

