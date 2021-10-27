Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $353,000 Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after buying an additional 258,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after purchasing an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,359,000 after buying an additional 67,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,545,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,306,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,933,000 after buying an additional 39,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.46. 10,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,013 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

