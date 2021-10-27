Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $599,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.3% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 48,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.17.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.21. 67,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,800. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.68 and a 200 day moving average of $371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.