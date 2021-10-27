Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 479 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 479 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 304.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 53.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3,663.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 60,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $927.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.90 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $895.23 and a 200 day moving average of $871.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.93.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

