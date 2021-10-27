Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $549,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. The Charles Schwab comprises 0.2% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.70. 133,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,125,100. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 23,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $1,968,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,268,248 shares of company stock valued at $98,888,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

