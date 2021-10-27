Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Mastercard by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 35,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1,031.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 21.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $22.17 on Wednesday, reaching $335.15. 338,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,642. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $330.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.27 and a 200 day moving average of $365.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.05, for a total transaction of $28,908,066.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,192,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,237,674,427.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,715 shares of company stock worth $148,388,461. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

