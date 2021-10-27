Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC

Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 166,800 shares during the quarter. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment comprises about 4.9% of Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC owned about 1.39% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $27,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PLAY traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

