Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.01

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

