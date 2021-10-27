DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:DDMX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $7,125,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $4,009,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $2,440,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $750,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DDMX opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on DD3 Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II Profile

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

